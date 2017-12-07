Catholic World News

Pope Francis names new Archbishops of Mexico City, Paris

December 07, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis accepted the resignations of Cardinal Norberto Rivera Carrera and Cardinal André Vingt-Trois for reasons of age (both are 75). The new Archbishop of Mexico City is Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes of Tlalnepantla; the new Archbishop of Paris is Bishop Michel Aupetit of Nanterre. Bishop Aupetit, a medical doctor who was ordained to the priesthood at 44, served as Cardinal Vingt-Trois’ vicar general from 2006 to 2013.

