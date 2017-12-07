Action Alert!
Pope receives international Lutheran leaders, calls for renewed efforts to promote Christian unity

December 07, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “Although the past cannot be changed, the future challenges us: we can no longer refuse to seek and foster greater communion in charity and faith,” Pope Francis told leaders of the Lutheran World Federation.

