Catholic World News

December 07, 2017

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Canada enacted a euthanasia law in 2016 after its Supreme Court declared an anti-euthanasia law unconstitutional.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!