Canadian government may expand euthanasia to teens, mentally ill
December 07, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Canada enacted a euthanasia law in 2016 after its Supreme Court declared an anti-euthanasia law unconstitutional.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
