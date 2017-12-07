Action Alert!
15,000 victims of euthanasia in Belgium since 2002 legalization

December 07, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: According to the article, 19% of victims were mentally ill and thus unable to give their consent. L’Osservatore Romano (12/7 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to this story.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
