15,000 victims of euthanasia in Belgium since 2002 legalization

December 07, 2017

» Continue to this story on La Croix

CWN Editor's Note: According to the article, 19% of victims were mentally ill and thus unable to give their consent. L’Osservatore Romano (12/7 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to this story.

