Catholic World News

‘Stand for DREAMers,’ Catholic Charities urges in advocacy alert

December 07, 2017

» Continue to this story on Catholic Charities USA

CWN Editor's Note: “DREAMers” would benefit from the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act (DREAM Act), first introduced in Congress in 2001. (Click here for a recent USCCB statement.)

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.