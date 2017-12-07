Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper highlights international concern about Trump decision on Jerusalem

December 07, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano devoted 2 front-page stories to President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The first story emphasized the Pope’s concern; the second, with the headline “Trump inflames the Middle East,” highlighted international reaction to the decision.

