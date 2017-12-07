Catholic World News
Vatican newspaper highlights international concern about Trump decision on Jerusalem
December 07, 2017
» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano
CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano devoted 2 front-page stories to President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The first story emphasized the Pope’s concern; the second, with the headline “Trump inflames the Middle East,” highlighted international reaction to the decision.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
