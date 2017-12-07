Catholic World News

December 07, 2017

» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

CWN Editor's Note: President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital will “yield increased hatred, conflict, violence, and suffering” and “cause irreparable harm,” the city’s Catholic, Orthodox, Oriental Orthodox, and Protestant leaders said in a joint statement.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!