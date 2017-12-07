Catholic World News
Jerusalem’s Christian leaders decry Trump decision on city
December 07, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital will “yield increased hatred, conflict, violence, and suffering” and “cause irreparable harm,” the city’s Catholic, Orthodox, Oriental Orthodox, and Protestant leaders said in a joint statement.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
