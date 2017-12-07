Catholic World News

Pope meets with Palestinian religious leaders, encourages dialogue

December 07, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “I am conscious of the kindness that the authorities of the State of Palestine, particularly President Mahmoud Abbas, have shown to the Christian community,” the Pope said in his remarks. The meeting came the day after Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue and the Palestinian Commission for Interreligious Dialogue established a Joint Working Group for Dialogue.

