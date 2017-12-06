Catholic World News

Pope signals opposition to Trump plan for Jerusalem embassy

December 06, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: At his public audience on December 6, Pope Francis said that he “cannot keep silent” about the situation in Jerusalem—an obvious reference to the announcement by US President Donald Trump to move the US embassy to that city. The Pope made “a heartfelt appeal for everyone’s commitment to respect the city’s status quo, in conformity with the pertinent United Nations resolutions.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.