Pope signals opposition to Trump plan for Jerusalem embassy
December 06, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: At his public audience on December 6, Pope Francis said that he “cannot keep silent” about the situation in Jerusalem—an obvious reference to the announcement by US President Donald Trump to move the US embassy to that city. The Pope made “a heartfelt appeal for everyone’s commitment to respect the city’s status quo, in conformity with the pertinent United Nations resolutions.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
