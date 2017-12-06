Catholic World News

Pope Francis: ‘safeguard the treasure of the incredible patrimony of the Latin tradition’

December 06, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff made his remarks in a message to the pontifical academies, in which he spoke of the importance of the Latin Fathers for the education of youth.

