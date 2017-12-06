Catholic World News
Pope Francis: ‘safeguard the treasure of the incredible patrimony of the Latin tradition’
December 06, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff made his remarks in a message to the pontifical academies, in which he spoke of the importance of the Latin Fathers for the education of youth.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
