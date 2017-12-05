Catholic World News

Patriarch’s message to Moscow raises hope for reunion among Ukrainian Orthodox

December 05, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: An extraordinary Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church concluded with a plea for unity. The Synod then received a surprisingly conciliatory message from Ukrainian Orthodox Patriarch Filaret, who had broken with Moscow after his country’s independence. The message raised the prospect of reunion between two bodies that have vied for the allegiance of Ukrainian Orthodox believers.

