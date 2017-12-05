Catholic World News

Orthodox churches see decline in numbers, little growth outside Europe

December 05, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The world’s Orthodox population remains heavily concentrated in Europe, especially in Russia, reports L’Espresso. However in Russia—home to 100 million of the world’s 260 million Orthodox—only 6% attend services weekly.

Attendance rates at Orthodox services are low throughout Europe. But in Ethiopia, a healthy 78% of Orthodox believers go to church weekly.

