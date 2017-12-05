Catholic World News

Priest, two others arrested at DC abortion clinic

December 05, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Father Stephen Imbarrato of Priests for Life was one of three people arrested in a “red rose rescue” at an abortion clinic in Washington, DC. The three had entered the clinic, giving red roses to women there, and urging them not to go through with abortion plans.

