Croatian bishops charges UN tribunal is unjust in war-crimes trials

December 05, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: A UN tribunal is reaching “unjust verdicts” in the war-crimes trials of Croatian leaders, Archbishop Zelimir Puljic of Zadar charged. The archbishop—who is president of the Croatian bishops’ conference—spoke out after a Croatian general committed suicide during his trial.

