Croatian bishops charges UN tribunal is unjust in war-crimes trials
December 05, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: A UN tribunal is reaching “unjust verdicts” in the war-crimes trials of Croatian leaders, Archbishop Zelimir Puljic of Zadar charged. The archbishop—who is president of the Croatian bishops’ conference—spoke out after a Croatian general committed suicide during his trial.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
