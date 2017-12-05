Catholic World News

Archbishop Naumann speaks about priorities as chairman of US bishops’ pro-life committee

December 05, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Joseph Naumann, recently elected to chair the pro-life committee of the US bishops’ conference, spoke to Catholic World Report about his approach. After acknowledging that Church leaders should handle the issues sensitively, he said: “But if the Church is silent on the destruction of life, we’re being negligent.”

