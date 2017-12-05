Catholic World News
Archbishop Naumann speaks about priorities as chairman of US bishops’ pro-life committee
December 05, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Joseph Naumann, recently elected to chair the pro-life committee of the US bishops’ conference, spoke to Catholic World Report about his approach. After acknowledging that Church leaders should handle the issues sensitively, he said: “But if the Church is silent on the destruction of life, we’re being negligent.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
