Catholic World News

Church in Philippines: 2018 is Year of the Clergy and Consecrated Persons

December 05, 2017

» Continue to this story on Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines

CWN Editor's Note: Clergy and religious “are greatly instrumental for the lay to become truly an evangelized and evangelizing community of disciples,” the bishops stated in their pastoral exhortation. “Yet they are not immune to the twin errors of a dichotomy of faith and inadequate discipleship of Christ.”

