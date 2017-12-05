Catholic World News
Australian bishop: young Catholics are creating a resurgence in the Church
December 05, 2017
» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Richard Umbers is an auxiliary bishop of Sydney.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!