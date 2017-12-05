Catholic World News

New interview with Cardinal Raymond Burke

December 05, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Burke discusses confusion in the Church, the dubia, the Mass, and the Knights of Malta. “One may have the feeling that the Church gives the appearance of being unwilling to obey the mandates of our Lord,” he said. “Then perhaps we have arrived at the end times.”

