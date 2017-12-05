Catholic World News
Congress must change ‘fundamentally flawed’ tax policies in final bill, says prelate
December 05, 2017
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice, FL is chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development. Different versions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 have passed the House (in a 227-205 vote) and the Senate (in a 51-49 vote).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
