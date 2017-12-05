Catholic World News

Congress must change ‘fundamentally flawed’ tax policies in final bill, says prelate

December 05, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice, FL is chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development. Different versions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 have passed the House (in a 227-205 vote) and the Senate (in a 51-49 vote).

