Refugee admissions to US down 83% so far in FY18

December 05, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In September, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration expressed “grave concern” about the Trump administration’s decision to reduce the number of refugees admitted into the US to 45,000—the lowest level since 1980.

