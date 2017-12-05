Catholic World News
Nearly 30 religious leaders unite in support of Bears Ears National Monument
December 05, 2017
» Continue to this story on Presbyterian News Service
CWN Editor's Note: This article appeared before President Trump announced that he would shrink the national monument, which is located in Utah. The one Catholic mentioned in the article is a Franciscan sister.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!