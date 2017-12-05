Catholic World News

Apostolic journey to Myanmar and Bangladesh: full text of Pope’s talks, homilies

December 05, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s apostolic journey began on 11/26 and concluded on 12/2.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Advent Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Seven Gifts (Mark Christopher Brandt)