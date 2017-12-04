Catholic World News
In preview of synod, Pope Francis outlines vision of vocational ministry
December 04, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: In a message to a Vatican conference, Pope Francis outlined his vision of vocational ministry to youth—the theme of the upcoming Synod of Bishops. The Pope discussed 3 convictions, 3 challenges, and 7 traits of vocational ministry.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!