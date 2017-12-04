Catholic World News

In preview of synod, Pope Francis outlines vision of vocational ministry

December 04, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to a Vatican conference, Pope Francis outlined his vision of vocational ministry to youth—the theme of the upcoming Synod of Bishops. The Pope discussed 3 convictions, 3 challenges, and 7 traits of vocational ministry.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.