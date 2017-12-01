Catholic World News

Pope begs forgiveness for suffering of Rohingya

December 01, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis offered an emotional prayer for the Rohingya people of Myanmar, after meeting with Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. “In the name of all who have persecuted you and persecute you, that have done you harm—above all for the world’s indifference—I ask for forgiveness,” the Pontiff said.

