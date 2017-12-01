Catholic World News
Pope begs forgiveness for suffering of Rohingya
December 01, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis offered an emotional prayer for the Rohingya people of Myanmar, after meeting with Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. “In the name of all who have persecuted you and persecute you, that have done you harm—above all for the world’s indifference—I ask for forgiveness,” the Pontiff said.After carefully avoiding mention of the Rohingya while he was in Myanmar, the Pope was clear in his statement in Bangladesh: “Today the presence of God is also called the Rohingya.” The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
