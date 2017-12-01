Catholic World News

Spanish Cardinal Canizares: Catalan separatists at odds with Church teaching

December 01, 2017

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Antonio Canizares Llovera of Valencia has argued against Catalan independence, in an op-ed column published this week. The cardinal wrote that “there can be no moral legitimacy for unilateral secession.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.