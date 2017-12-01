Catholic World News

Malawi bishops challenge pro-abortion lobby to a referendum

December 01, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “Both the mother and unborn child have the right to life,” said the archbishop who leads the episcopal conference. “All instances of direct abortions are a violation of the rights of the unborn because it is a willful killing of innocent life.”

