Malawi bishops challenge pro-abortion lobby to a referendum
December 01, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: “Both the mother and unborn child have the right to life,” said the archbishop who leads the episcopal conference. “All instances of direct abortions are a violation of the rights of the unborn because it is a willful killing of innocent life.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
