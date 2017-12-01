Catholic World News
Pakistan’s religious minorities underrepresented in legislative bodies
December 01, 2017
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: Pakistan, the world’s 6th-most populous nation (202 million people), is 96% Muslim.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!