English archbishop: in Amoris Laetitia, Pope Francis ‘has not in any way changed the teaching of the Church’
December 01, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Peter Smith of Southwark made his remarks at a press conference during the recent meeting of the English and Welsh bishops.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
