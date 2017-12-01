Chile: former First Lady speaks out against papal visit
December 01, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The report comes from Bio Bio, one of Chile’s 15 regions. Marta Larraechea criticized Pope Francis for his support of a bishop accused of concealing cases of clerical abuse. The Pontiff is scheduled to visit Chile and Peru in January.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
From the cited article: "Back in October 2015, a video of Pope Francis at The Vatican saying that 'Osorno suffers because it is dumb' became public...The Pope’s reaction was triggered by a request of Osorno locals who asked the pontiff to send a message to their community, upset by" controversial Bishop "Barros’ arrival to the Bishopric. Bergoglio fiercely defended Barros and declared that Osorno had a problem because, in the end, it did not open its heart to what God said."