Chile: former First Lady speaks out against papal visit

December 01, 2017

» Continue to this story on BioBioChile

CWN Editor's Note: The report comes from Bio Bio, one of Chile’s 15 regions. Marta Larraechea criticized Pope Francis for his support of a bishop accused of concealing cases of clerical abuse. The Pontiff is scheduled to visit Chile and Peru in January.

