Catholic World News

Large iceberg breaks free from glacier in southern Chile

December 01, 2017

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to this story. In its report, the Vatican newspaper cited “experts” who attributed the incident to the “overheating of the climate.” Reuters, on the other hand, cited Chilean authorities who said that “the cause of the rupture was unclear.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.