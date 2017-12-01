Action Alert!
HELP!  We MUST raise $7,906 over the next 3 days to win the $60K Challenge Grant we need to continue in 2018.  Your gift doubled!
Catholic World News

Large iceberg breaks free from glacier in southern Chile

December 01, 2017

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to this story. In its report, the Vatican newspaper cited “experts” who attributed the incident to the “overheating of the climate.” Reuters, on the other hand, cited Chilean authorities who said that “the cause of the rupture was unclear.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
» Visit Our Advent Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

The Mysteries of the Rosary: An Adult Coloring Book