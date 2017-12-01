Catholic World News
Large iceberg breaks free from glacier in southern Chile
December 01, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to this story. In its report, the Vatican newspaper cited “experts” who attributed the incident to the “overheating of the climate.” Reuters, on the other hand, cited Chilean authorities who said that “the cause of the rupture was unclear.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
