Catholic World News

Ireland awaits word on abortion law options

December 01, 2017

» Continue to this story on OSV Newsweekly

CWN Editor's Note: Michael Kelly of The Irish Catholic writes that “it looks increasingly likely that the choice out before the people [in a referendum] may be the option of abortion on demand or wider access to abortion in certain circumstances.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.