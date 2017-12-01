Catholic World News
Australia: same-sex marriage bill expected to pass Senate; conscience-protection amendments defeated
December 01, 2017
» Continue to this story on The Guardian
CWN Editor's Note: The defeated amendments would have prevented “discrimination based on a person’s beliefs about marriage,” prevented “charities being stripped of charitable status,” and allowed “parents to remove their children from classes that clashed with their traditional marriage beliefs.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
