Australia: same-sex marriage bill expected to pass Senate; conscience-protection amendments defeated

December 01, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The defeated amendments would have prevented “discrimination based on a person’s beliefs about marriage,” prevented “charities being stripped of charitable status,” and allowed “parents to remove their children from classes that clashed with their traditional marriage beliefs.”

