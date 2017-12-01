Catholic World News

Leading Russian Orthodox official critiques documents of 2016 pan-Orthodox council

December 01, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy and Great Council of the Orthodox Church took place in Crete in 2016. Five of the 15 Orthodox churches, including the Russian Orthodox Church, did not participate. Metropolitan Hilarion, who offered the critique, is the Russian Orthodox Church’s chief ecumenical officer.

