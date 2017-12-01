Action Alert!
HELP!  We MUST raise $7,906 over the next 3 days to win the $60K Challenge Grant we need to continue in 2018.  Your gift doubled!
Catholic World News

Leading Russian Orthodox official critiques documents of 2016 pan-Orthodox council

December 01, 2017

» Continue to this story on Moscow Patriarchate

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy and Great Council of the Orthodox Church took place in Crete in 2016. Five of the 15 Orthodox churches, including the Russian Orthodox Church, did not participate. Metropolitan Hilarion, who offered the critique, is the Russian Orthodox Church’s chief ecumenical officer.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
» Visit Our Advent Workshop