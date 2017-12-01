Action Alert!
Ukrainian Orthodox leader claims Catholics violently confiscated churches

December 01, 2017

» Continue to this story on Moscow Patriarchate

CWN Editor's Note: In an annual report delivered at an Orthodox bishops’ meeting in Moscow, Metropolitan Onufriy, the head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), alleged that “representatives of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church ... used violence to take away churches from our communities” in Ivano-Frankovsk, which is located in western Ukraine.

