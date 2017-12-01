Catholic World News
Church in South Korea steps up anti-abortion campaign
December 01, 2017
» Continue to this story on Yonhap
CWN Editor's Note: Yonhap is a news agency based in South Korea’s capital. The nation of 51 million is 24% Buddhist, 24% Protestant, and 8% Catholic. 43% of South Koreans have no religious affiliation.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!