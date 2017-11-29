Catholic World News

USCCB promotes new Assistant General Secretary for Integral Human Development

November 29, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Jonathan Reyes has been named to a newly created post as Assistant General Secretary for Integral Human Development of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). Reyes, who has been heading the USCCB office of government relations, will continue in that post as well.

A former director of Catholic Charities for the Denver archdiocese, Reyes is a co-founder of the Augustine Institute, and was a vice-president of the Fellowship of Catholic University Students. He previously served on the staff of Christendom College.

