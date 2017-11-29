Catholic World News

Papal challenge to bishops of Myanmar

November 29, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis urged the Catholic bishops of Myanmar to exercise a prophetic role in society, in an address to the country’s hierarchy on November 29. The Pope challenged the bishops to work for reconciliation in the troubled country, to train people to “reject every act of violence and hatred.” He asked them to defend human rights and human dignity, and to nourish the country’s prospects for fuller democracy.

