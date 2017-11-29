Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Religious leaders should unite for justice and peace, Pope tells Buddhist monks

November 29, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a November 29 meeting with Myanmar’s Buddhist leaders, Pope Francis said that representatives of all faiths must “speak with one voice in affirming the timeless values of justice, peace, and the fundamental dignity of each human person.”
The Pontiff also said: “The great challenge of our day is to help people to be open to the transcendent.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
