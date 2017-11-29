Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Bangladesh: Muslim leader to present Pope with fatwa against extremism

November 29, 2017

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The document denouncing extremism has reportedly been signed by 100,000 imams.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
