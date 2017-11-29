Action Alert!
HELP!  We MUST raise $12,674 over the next 5 days to win the $60K Challenge Grant we need to continue in 2018.  Your gift doubled!
Catholic World News

Oppressed Christians in Bangladesh are awaiting papal visit

November 29, 2017

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 156 million is 89% Muslim and 10% Hindu, with a tiny Christian community.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
» Visit Our Advent Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Alpha Omega Christ Candle