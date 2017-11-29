Catholic World News

Oppressed Christians in Bangladesh are awaiting papal visit

November 29, 2017

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 156 million is 89% Muslim and 10% Hindu, with a tiny Christian community.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.