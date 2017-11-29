Catholic World News
Bishops hurt, disappointed by papal decision not to visit India
November 29, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has visited Sri Lanka and will soon visit Bangladesh. The secretary-general of the Indian bishops’ conference said that “the Pope is visiting two smaller countries and not India: as an Indian, it hurts.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
