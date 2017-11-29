Catholic World News

Bishops hurt, disappointed by papal decision not to visit India

November 29, 2017

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has visited Sri Lanka and will soon visit Bangladesh. The secretary-general of the Indian bishops’ conference said that “the Pope is visiting two smaller countries and not India: as an Indian, it hurts.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.