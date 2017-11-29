Catholic World News

DR Congo bishops thank Pope for prayer service, again call on Kabila to step down

November 29, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: Last week, Pope Francis presided at a prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica for peace in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Ignoring constitutional term limits, Joseph Kabila has served as the DR Congo’s president since 2001.

