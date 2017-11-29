Catholic World News

Prelate: termination of Temporary Protected Status for Haiti is ‘deeply troubling’

November 29, 2017

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Earlier, the US bishops’ conferences and other Catholic organizations had urged an 18-month extension of Temporary Protected Status for Haiti. The program “permits individuals to remain and work lawfully in the US during a period in which it is deemed unsafe for nationals of that country to return home.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.