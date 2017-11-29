Catholic World News

At National Press Club, Iraqi archbishop, other panelists urge continued support for persecuted Christians

November 29, 2017

» Continue to this story on Catholic Standard (Washington)

CWN Editor's Note: “It was a really horrible experience, a terrifying experience for the Christians to be asked to convert to Islam, pay the jizya tax, or leave,” said Archbishop Bashar Warda.

