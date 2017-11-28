Catholic World News
Photos of the Pope in Myanmar
November 28, 2017
» Continue to this story on @antoniospadaro
CWN Editor's Note: Father Antonio Spadaro, SJ, the editor of La Civiltà Cattolica, is tweeting photographs of the Pope in Myanmar.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!