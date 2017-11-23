Action Alert!
Catholic World News

CWN closed for Thanksgiving

November 23, 2017

The editorial offices of Catholic World News (CWN) are closed so that our staff can enjoy the Thanksgiving weekend.

Barring unexpected developments, no CWN news stories will be posted on Thursday, November 23, or Friday, November 24. Our regular daily headline mailings will also be suspended.

Regular CWN news coverage will resume on Monday, November 27.

