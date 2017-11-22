Catholic World News

Little Sisters of the Poor face new court battles on state health regulations

November 22, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Little Sisters of the Poor, who won a court battle against the “Obamacare” contraceptive mandate, are now heading back to court to challenge state regulations in California and Pennsylvania that impose the same requirements.

