Little Sisters of the Poor face new court battles on state health regulations
November 22, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The Little Sisters of the Poor, who won a court battle against the “Obamacare” contraceptive mandate, are now heading back to court to challenge state regulations in California and Pennsylvania that impose the same requirements.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
