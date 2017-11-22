Catholic World News

China curbs tourist visits to Vatican

November 22, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Chinese government has announced new restrictions on travel agencies, slapping heavy fines on those that promote tours of the Vatican. The restrictions became public, ironically, just one day after the announcement that the Vatican Museums and China’s Forbidden City were launching a joint art exhibit.

Chinese tourism in Italy has become immensely popular, with most visitors spending much of their time at the Vatican.

