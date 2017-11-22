Catholic World News

Sunday, 11/26: Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians

November 22, 2017

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The initiative is sponsored by the US bishops, the Knights of Columbus, Catholic Relief Services, Aid to the Church in Need, and CNEWA.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.