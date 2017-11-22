Action Alert!
Just 10 days left!  We still need $19,049 to win a $60,000 Challenge Grant.  Your gift now will be matched!  Can you help?
Catholic World News

EU bishops, other Christian bodies welcome European Pillar of Social Rights

November 22, 2017

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops praised the new European Pillar of Social Rights as “a vital and further step towards the European Social Market Economy.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
» Visit Our Advent Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Shorter Christian Prayer - Large Type Edition, 2004